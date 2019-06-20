Media player
The converted buses made home for London's homeless
Buses4Homeless is a project created to shelter those sleeping on the streets of London.
Four old buses have been converted into spaces for sleeping, eating, wellness and career building.
Krzysztof Szymczyk from Poland is one of the first homeless people to benefit from the programme.
The number of rough sleepers in London has reached a record high after an increase of nearly one fifth in a year, new figures have shown.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
