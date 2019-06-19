Allergy row man calls for plane nut ban

Media player
Holidaymaker calls for nuts to be banned on planes
A British holidaymaker has accused an airline of discrimination after it forced him off a plane when he told cabin crew he had a nut allergy.
Josh Silver, 25, from Waltham Abbey, Essex was returning to Gatwick on a Turkish Airlines flight from Antalya with his girlfriend, Flavia Ivanaj.
He said he was escorted off the plane by Turkish police after cabin staff said it was against its policy to fly "someone like him".
The airline said safety was "priority".
