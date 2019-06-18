Media player
Thousands of commuters are facing disruption as a five-day strike by South Western Railway (SWR) staff over the role of train guards begins.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) began the walkout at 00:01 BST.
Stations and platforms across the network were packed with morning commuters struggling to get to work.
18 Jun 2019
