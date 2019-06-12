Classical cellist adds her own RnB vibe
Ayanna Witter-Johnson took up the cello when she was a teenager and is now a classically-trained musician.

However, the north Londoner has added her own R&B twist to her own compositions, singing and dancing as she plays the instrument.

