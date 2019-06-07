Media player
London bus attack woman: 'I'm not scared to be visibly queer'
A woman who was subjected to a homophobic attack after refusing to kiss on a bus has said she is "still angry".
Chris, who was with Melania Geymonat when the attack happened on the top deck of a London night bus last month, added that she is "not scared about being visibly queer".
Four male teenagers aged between 15 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and committing aggravated grievous bodily harm.
07 Jun 2019
