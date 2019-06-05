'We're just veterans, the dead are the heroes'
Video

D-Day landings veterans remember the fallen, 75 years on

World War II veterans have gathered at London's Biggin Hill Airport to remember those who died in the D-Day Landings.

It's 75 years since allied troops were parachuted onto beaches in Normandy to fight the Nazis.

Veteran Fred Glover said the event was a chance to remember the 4,000 "heroes" who died that day.

