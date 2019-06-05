Media player
Mike Thalassitis: Love Island star 'will be dearly missed'
An inquest into the the death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis has concluded that the cause of the 26-year-old's death was suicide.
The reality TV star and former footballer was found hanging in a park in Edmonton, north London, on 16 March.
After the inquest Mr Thalassitis's agent Dave Read read out a statement on behalf of his family.
05 Jun 2019
