Khan: 'Trump is acting like and 11-year-old'
The mayor of London says a tweet sent by President Trump calling him a "stone cold loser" was akin to the behaviour of an "11-year-old".

Sadiq Khan also doubled down on remarks he made likening Mr Trump to a fascist.

The US president sent the tweet moments before he arrived in the UK on Monday.

  • 04 Jun 2019
