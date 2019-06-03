Trump visit: Americans in London
Americans in London have their say on Donald Trump's visit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in the UK on Monday for a state visit.

Over three days, the president will be hosted by royalty and politicians. He will also take part in commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

From baseball players to university students, what do Americans living in London think of his visit?

