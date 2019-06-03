The ''Trump Dumper'' protesting against the US President
Video

'Trump Dumper'' protests over Donald Trump's UK visit

Protesters against Donald Trump's UK visit have launched a talking and moving robot named the "Trump-Dumper".

The robot, which depicts President Trump sitting on the toilet, talks in a tongue-in-cheek fashion and takes on the US President's sometimes controversial tweets.

Its creators hope its popularity overtakes the Donald Trump baby blimp which flew over London in 2018.

