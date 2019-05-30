The UK's teeniest climate change warriors
Video

The UK's smallest climate change campaigners

Teenagers across the world are striking from school to campaign against climate change.

But in Hackney, the protesters are even younger.

Five-year-old Sunday is one of the UK's youngest climate change warriors and says she wants grown-ups to stop harming the environment.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

  • 30 May 2019
