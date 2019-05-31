Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Bullied for being deaf, now I do MMA'
Jonathan Buffong set up Mixed Martial Arts for Reform and Progression in London with the aim to give disabled, deaf and blind fighters a chance to develop their fighting ability.
He aims to use the sport to encourage positive mental health and infuse confidence in individuals.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
-
31 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window