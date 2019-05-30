Video

A post-it note war over the ownership of flowers on a public pavement has been deemed the "most middle-class argument ever".

The handwritten note trail nailed to a tree on Dalyell Road in Brixton began when one person wrote "don't pick my flowers" above a lupin.

An unknown person then replied with: "In an area massively affected by gentrification, it's sad to see people claiming ownership of even the flowers."

The squabble went viral after local resident Rachel Thompson posted a picture of the notes on Twitter, racking up more than 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments.