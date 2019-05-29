Abuse victims set up survivors' website

Media player
Child abuse victims set up website for survivors
The victims of a man who groomed and abused them over years when they were girls have set up a website to help other survivors.
The women say they have found comfort by sharing their stories.
They were all abused by the same man - Michael Murphy, a former music tour manager, from Lewisham, London, who was jailed for 16 years, in February.
If you have been affected by sexual abuse or violence, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.
