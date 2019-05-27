London's hidden rivers
Video

Discovering London's hidden rivers

When people think of rivers in London the most obvious one for many would be the Thames.

But there are many more rivers and streams across the capital that are out of sight, or under our roads.

Some have been completely covered over altogether.

A new exhibition at the Museum of London Docklands is telling the stories of these hidden waterways.

