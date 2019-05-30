Time capsule unearthed at Chase Farm Hospital
Time capsule from 1884 unearthed at Chase Farm Hospital

A time capsule dating back to 1884 was recently found while workers were demolishing an older part of Chase Farm hospital in Enfield, north London.

It had to be sent to Scotland to see what was in it as the contents were too delicate to remove.

A new time capsule was recently planted on the site by the Duke of York.

