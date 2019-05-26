Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London children learning their mother tongue
Over 300 languages are spoken in London, with some more widely spoken than others.
But an increasing number of parents are choosing for their children to learn their mother tongues, be it Cantonese, Urdu, Polish or in the case of a new cultural centre in south London, Yoruba.
It is a language spoken in west Africa but not as many people speak it in London.
The new Yoruba class aims to keep the language alive for second and third generations.
26 May 2019
