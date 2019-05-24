Media player
London artist hosts first gallery exhibition aged 98
Luchita Hurtado, 98, was born in Venezuela and has been painting her whole life.
But it wasn't until recently that her first solo art exhibition opened at London's Serpentine Galleries.
The exhibition, called "I live I die I will be reborn", is open until October.
Video by Jamie Moreland & Michael McKenzie.
24 May 2019
