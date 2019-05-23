Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tottenham fire: Blaze breaks out at industrial site
A fire has broken out through a north London warehouse, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky which are visible across the capital.
More than 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze in Tottenham, which broke out just after midnight and is believed to be in a furniture store.
Pictures courtesy of Avi Shemish
-
23 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-48377425/tottenham-fire-blaze-breaks-out-at-industrial-siteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window