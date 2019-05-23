Huge fire breaks out at industrial site
Tottenham fire: Blaze breaks out at industrial site

A fire has broken out through a north London warehouse, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky which are visible across the capital.

More than 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze in Tottenham, which broke out just after midnight and is believed to be in a furniture store.

Pictures courtesy of Avi Shemish

  • 23 May 2019
