You Tube star helps teach maths through football
YouTube star Jeremy Lynch from the F2 Freestylers is helping children learn numbers through football.
He also hopes that The Numbers Game - a partnership with the charity National Numeracy and Santander - will encourage children to be more open about their difficulties with numeracy.
Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly
23 May 2019
