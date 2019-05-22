Video

Police have released CCTV footage of an 80-year-old man being chased down and pushed over by a driver.

The victim and driver had a "verbal altercation" on Parish Lane in Penge, south-east London on 21 April before the driver got out of the car and assaulted him.

He was left with injuries including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone and the driver, wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has not been traced.

Pictures from the Metropolitan Police.