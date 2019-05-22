Children rapping for Great Ormond Street
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Child raps about Great Ormond Street to raise funds

A seven-year-old boy from Epsom has found a special way to thank the hospital that changed his life.

Joe Humphrey, who has a form of cerebral palsy, has made a rap video with his brothers to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

He hopes the money raised will help the hospital's play therapists and in turn benefit other children in a similar position to him.

  • 22 May 2019
Go to next video: Daleks gather in bid to exterminate record