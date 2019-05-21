Wheelchair racer to racing driver

Video

Since appearing in a BBC film about around his condition, which means he uses a wheelchair, Ashley Archer's life has changed.

He was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, a condition which affects his legs.

After watching David Weir win four gold medals in London 2012 he became inspired to train for the next Paralympics, and ended up in featuring in BBC London's body positivity series.

Since then, he's been approached by Team BRIT, a competitive racing team who work with disabled drivers, to come and take part in some training sessions.

Ashley now hopes to get his racing licence so he can race with able-bodied drivers from across Europe.

Video Journalist: Dave Faye