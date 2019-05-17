Media player
Learning about nature at Kew Gardens playground
A new playground where children will be able to see all the things that plants need to grow is set to open at Kew Gardens in south-west London this weekend.
The area is the size of 40 tennis courts and took two years to build.
It contains over 100 mature trees and is designed so that children of all ages can learn about plants and nature in a fun and memorable environment.
17 May 2019
