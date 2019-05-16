Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plastic surgery gone wrong: 'My lip was about to fall off'
London-based beauty blogger Cassidy Valentine was bullied for her appearance growing up, and it took a toll on her physical and mental health.
She turned to lip fillers to help her self-confidence but the surgery was botched and she nearly lost her lip.
She's now sharing her experience with others online so that what happened to her doesn't happen to them.
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-48297578/plastic-surgery-gone-wrong-my-lip-was-about-to-fall-offRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window