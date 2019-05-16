''My lip was about to fall off''
Plastic surgery gone wrong: 'My lip was about to fall off'

London-based beauty blogger Cassidy Valentine was bullied for her appearance growing up, and it took a toll on her physical and mental health.

She turned to lip fillers to help her self-confidence but the surgery was botched and she nearly lost her lip.

She's now sharing her experience with others online so that what happened to her doesn't happen to them.

