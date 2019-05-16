How a rough sleeper became a Ted Baker designer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

From sleeping on the streets to designing for Ted Baker

Jamal Reilly spent years sleeping rough on the streets of London.

Now, the 20-year-old has been recruited as a designer for Ted Baker after his talents for drawing were spotted by a homeless charity.

Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly

  • 16 May 2019
Go to next video: 'A story of what is going on in my mind'