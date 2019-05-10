Media player
London Zoo welcome new baby sloth Elio
A new baby two-toed sloth has been born at ZSL London Zoo.
After almost a year-long pregnancy, zookeepers witnessed the unique moment mother Marilyn welcomed the newest arrival to the zoo.
Keepers are keeping a close eye on both Marilyn and her 10-day-old baby, who they've named Elio.
The youngster was born with two-toed claws, which will grow up to four inches in length and will help it move from tree to tree on its own.
10 May 2019
