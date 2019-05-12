Let's talk about death
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lewisham 'departure lounge' tackles death taboos

A "departure lounge" with a difference has appeared at a shopping centre.

While it may look like an airport waiting area, anyone who passes through is destined for the same final destination.

Designed to encourage conversations about death, it's hoped the project in Lewisham will tackle some of the taboos around dying.

The Academy of Medical Sciences, which created the installation, wants to demystify death.

  • 12 May 2019
Go to next video: Welcome to the 'death cafe'