David Beckham has been given a six-month driving ban for using his mobile phone while behind the wheel.
The former England captain previously pleaded guilty to using the device while driving his Bentley in central London on 21 November last year.
He was filmed arriving at Bromley Magistrates' Court where he received six points on his licence to add to the six he already had for previous speeding matters.
09 May 2019
