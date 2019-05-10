'Ads don't show how traumatic cancer is'

Video

A group of cancer patients have launched a hard-hitting photographic campaign in response to “pink and fluffy” adverts by some cancer charities which they say “don’t tell the truth” about the brutal reality of the disease.

True Cancer Bodies was set up by Vicky Saynor after she saw a campaign video from the Breast Cancer Now charity, which she says used insensitive language and images.

Breast Cancer Now has since apologised and has removed the video from its social media channels. But Vicky says more work needs to be done to show the reality of living with cancer.

Video by Jamie Moreland.