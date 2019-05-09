Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Would you buy a home made from poo?
New homes and factories are to be built from bricks made out of the human waste of four million Londoners.
Dried sewage from Europe's largest treatment works in Beckton, east London is being recycled for the construction industry.
Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window