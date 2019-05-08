Video

As Muslims across the world begin Ramadan, British Muslims are divided on what day they’re meant to begin their fast.

One community in south London is trying to revive the Islamic tradition of moonsighting in order to determine that date for themselves.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic year, but the date is not decided until shortly beforehand, because the calendar is based on sightings of the moon.

It is the holiest month in the calendar and is a time of fasting from early morning through to sunset.