Video
Stoke Newington wheelchair user refused entry to bus
Transport for London is investigating after a wheelchair user filmed herself being refused access to a London bus.
Katie Pennick, 23, from Stoke Newington, says because she is in a wheelchair she is turned away "multiple times a week".
Transport for London (TfL) has apologised to Ms Pennick and says an investigation has been launched.
07 May 2019
