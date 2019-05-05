Media player
Oscar winner: Designer Sandy Powell equals Meryl Streep
Sandy Powell has the same number of Oscars as Meryl Streep - but not one is for acting.
She's designed costumes on movies such as The Aviator, Shakespeare in Love, The Wolf of Wall Street and more recently Mary Poppins Returns and The Favourite.
The costumier, also a multi-Bafta award winner, has dressed the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Olivia Colman and her work has taken her all over the world.
But she says there's still something special about the city where she was born - London.
05 May 2019
