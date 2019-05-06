Media player
Children's mental health: The story books bringing help
Scott Cranfield has written a series of books with the aim of helping children talk about their mental health.
The author of The Wise Bear books has been visiting primary schools around London to read to 5-11 year-olds.
His method also involves interaction and mindfulness activities to encourage the pupils to be open about their emotions.
Video by Gem O'Reilly
