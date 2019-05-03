Cyclist thrown off bike in hit and run
Highgate hit-and-run: CCTV shows cyclist thrown into air

A hit-and-run victim has released CCTV footage of the crash in a bid to track down a driver who left him lying in a road in north London with a head injury.

Medical student Josh Dey was hit on Swain's Lane in Highgate on 21 April.

A local restaurant gave him its CCTV video to help him with his public appeal to find the driver.

The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating, but no one has been arrested.

