Why there won't be a manspreading campaign on TfL
Should there be a 'no manspreading' campaign on the London Underground?

Some people are calling on Transport for London (TfL) to start a campaign encouraging greater spatial awareness among the capital's commuters.

Other cities use signs to ask people to not take up too much space when they travel but London's transport bosses believe such things are not necessary.

  • 03 May 2019
