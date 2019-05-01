Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dancing Spurs fan video: 'The tables turned on the online trolls'
A dad was "stunned" by supportive messages from famous people and complete strangers after he and his daughter were targeted by internet trolls.
Neil Markham filmed his daughter Ella dancing at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Spurs lost to West Ham on Saturday.
He posted a video on Twitter with the caption "the result is never the most important thing".
Cruel internet trolls began sending abusive messages to him about his daughter and he said it soon became "one of the worst nights of my life".
But then, the tables turned.
-
01 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-48127951/dancing-spurs-fan-video-the-tables-turned-on-the-online-trollsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window