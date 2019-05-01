One dad's mission to stop toxic air at school
Video

Invicta primary in Greenwich is one of London's most polluted schools.

With teachers and parents worried about the children's health, one dad built a living wall to try and filter out toxic air.

Video by Jamie Moreland.

  • 01 May 2019
