Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
One dad's mission to cut toxic air at a Greenwich school
Invicta primary in Greenwich is one of London's most polluted schools.
With teachers and parents worried about the children's health, one dad built a living wall to try and filter out toxic air.
Video by Jamie Moreland.
-
01 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-48105466/one-dad-s-mission-to-cut-toxic-air-at-a-greenwich-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window