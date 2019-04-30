Media player
Disabled girl's mum says her family 'have been forgotten'
The mother of a disabled girl says she feels let down by the authorities, over plans to move her family into a hostel.
Margaret Mongan lives in a block of flats in east London which is due to be demolished soon.
But Hackney Council has not been able to find the family permanent accommodation elsewhere.
30 Apr 2019
