Disabled girl's family 'forgotten' in hostel move
Disabled girl's mum says her family 'have been forgotten'

The mother of a disabled girl says she feels let down by the authorities, over plans to move her family into a hostel.

Margaret Mongan lives in a block of flats in east London which is due to be demolished soon.

But Hackney Council has not been able to find the family permanent accommodation elsewhere.

  • 30 Apr 2019
