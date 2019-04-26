'Baton arrest' video circulated online

Video

Footage circulating online appears to show an officer repeatedly hitting a 17-year-old during an arrest in Romford.

The police said that after a struggle, a 17-year-old boy was detained by an officer and reportedly found in possession of Class B drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and obstruction of a drugs search.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).