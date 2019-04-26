Media player
Extinction Rebellion: Is this a genuine Banksy?
Speculation is mounting that Banksy was at Extinction Rebellion's London protests after the appearance of a mural at the group's Marble Arch base.
The stencilled street art of a girl along with the words "From this moment despair ends and tactics begin" was found on a wall overnight.
The site had been occupied by climate activists for nearly two weeks until protests ended on Thursday. Banksy has not confirmed if he was behind the work.
26 Apr 2019
