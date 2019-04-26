Media player
Would you share your car with strangers?
Some London drivers are using apps to allow them to share their own cars with strangers in order to help reduce pollution and transport costs.
Those behind the devices say they help to take the number of cars off the road, but insurers have warned there are risks in sharing vehicles with others.
26 Apr 2019
