Meet the oldest woman running the marathon

London Marathon 2019: Meet the oldest woman in the race
Eileen Noble is gearing up for her 20th marathon at the age of 84.
She's the oldest female runner taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday, but does not think of herself as any different from the other runners.
Eileen, who lives in Bexleyheath, south-east London, started running in her 50s - or "huffing and puffing", as she describes it. She found an immediate passion for her new hobby and has never looked back.
"If you've got any stresses or worries it seems to make them clear away," she says.
"You come back [and] feel so much happier."
27 Apr 2019
