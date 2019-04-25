Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Extinction Rebellion: Climate activists target London finance
Extinction Rebellion activists blocked entrances at the London Stock Exchange and climbed on top of a train as part of a day targeting financial institutions.
Twenty-six people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespassing after protesters blocked the stock exchange in the City.
In Canary Wharf, east London, five people glued themselves to a Docklands Light Railway service.
Up until midday, 1,130 people have been arrested since the protests began on 15 April.
-
25 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-london-48056013/extinction-rebellion-climate-activists-target-london-financeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window