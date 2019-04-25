Video

Extinction Rebellion activists blocked entrances at the London Stock Exchange and climbed on top of a train as part of a day targeting financial institutions.

Twenty-six people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespassing after protesters blocked the stock exchange in the City.

In Canary Wharf, east London, five people glued themselves to a Docklands Light Railway service.

Up until midday, 1,130 people have been arrested since the protests began on 15 April.