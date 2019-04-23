Media player
Extinction Rebellion: Protesters reach Parliament Square
Extinction Rebellion protesters have moved to Parliament Square as part of their call for the government to do more to tackle climate change.
Campaigners marched from Marble Arch to Parliament as environmental demonstrations in London entered a second week.
23 Apr 2019
