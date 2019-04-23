Opening up about self-harm
Photographer helping young people talk about self-harm

Photographer Jude Wack has launched a project to help teenagers talk about self-harm.

The project comes as mental health awareness is now being introduced in the national curriculum to help young people to speak out.

In 2018, almost 1,600 young people in London went to hospital with self-harm related injuries.

