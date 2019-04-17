The veteran photographer training for Team UK
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The veteran photographer training for Team UK

Mac McLaren joined the army after he left school but a serious injury cut his career short and he took up photography.

A chance encounter with Prince Harry led to him getting involved with the Invictus Games, and he is now training to join Team UK to take part in the next event.

  • 17 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Invictus veteran goes back to school