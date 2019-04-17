Media player
Mac McLaren joined the army after he left school but a serious injury cut his career short and he took up photography.
A chance encounter with Prince Harry led to him getting involved with the Invictus Games, and he is now training to join Team UK to take part in the next event.
17 Apr 2019
