Climate activists removed from train roof

Extinction Rebellion: Police remove activists from train roof
Climate change activists climbed on a train and glued themselves to the carriage in the third day of protests aiming to "shut down London".
One man attached himself to the side of a Docklands Light Railway (DLR) train while two others climbed on top and held a up banner.
British Transport Police (BTP) used specialist teams trained in protest removal to move the group from the service.
The force said two men and one woman had been arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway.
17 Apr 2019
