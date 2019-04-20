Tackling London's 'broliness'
London loneliness: Hackney Brocals help men find friends

With more than nine million people living in London, it is hard to believe it could be viewed as one of the loneliest cities in the UK.

Hackney Brocals was set up with the aim to tackle male isolation across the capital through regular meet ups and trips.

